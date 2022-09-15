Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 258,262 shares.The stock last traded at $14.15 and had previously closed at $14.31.
Several equities analysts have commented on AFYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
