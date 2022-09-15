Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 258,262 shares.The stock last traded at $14.15 and had previously closed at $14.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AFYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Afya Stock Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Afya

About Afya

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its holdings in Afya by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 458,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 21,818 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Afya by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 712,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 404,592 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,759,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Afya by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

