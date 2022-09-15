ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGESY shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, ING Group started coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AGESY stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $38.48 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.60.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

