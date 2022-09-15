ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ageas SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $38.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGESY. Barclays began coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ING Group started coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

(Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Further Reading

