agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of agilon health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on agilon health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

agilon health stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. agilon health has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 1.86.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $670.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Veeral Desai sold 106,357 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $2,393,032.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,211 shares in the company, valued at $6,259,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other agilon health news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $276,068,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,611,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 106,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,393,032.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,902,679 shares of company stock worth $289,930,994. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 899.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 394,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,638,000 after buying an additional 181,334 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $1,741,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after buying an additional 164,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 97,407 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

