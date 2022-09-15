AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AGL Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of AGL Energy stock opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. AGL Energy has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $6.49.

AGL Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.88%.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

