AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,870,000 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the August 15th total of 10,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.39%.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.