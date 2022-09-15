AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the August 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ AGNCN opened at $24.65 on Thursday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $26.54.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.