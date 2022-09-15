Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Down 49.1% in August

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the August 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Agra Ventures Price Performance

Agra Ventures stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. Agra Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

About Agra Ventures

Agra Ventures Ltd. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and Germany. The company engages in the cultivation, distribution, and marketing of high-quality cannabis and cannabis-infused products. It manufactures, processes, and distributes soft gels, tinctures, distillates, and THC oils, as well as edibles, cosmetics, beverages, CBD performance, and pet products.

