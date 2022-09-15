Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Up 100.3% in August

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the August 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Down 0.8 %

Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92.

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

Agricultural Bank of China ( OTCMKTS:ACGBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.79 billion during the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Agricultural Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.