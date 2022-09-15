AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,000 shares, a growth of 109.2% from the August 15th total of 132,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AGRI stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of AgriFORCE Growing Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About AgriFORCE Growing Systems

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

(Get Rating)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.