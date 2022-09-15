AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Up 109.2% in August

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,000 shares, a growth of 109.2% from the August 15th total of 132,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Down 7.9 %

AGRI stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.45. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AgriFORCE Growing Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 64,068 shares in the last quarter. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

