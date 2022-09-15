AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Up 109.2% in August

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,000 shares, a growth of 109.2% from the August 15th total of 132,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Down 7.9 %
AGRI stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.45. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AgriFORCE Growing Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.