AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Short Interest Down 55.9% in August

AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the August 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,456,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AiAdvertising Stock Performance
AIAD stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. AiAdvertising has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
About AiAdvertising
