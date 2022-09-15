AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Short Interest Down 55.9% in August

AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the August 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,456,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AiAdvertising Stock Performance

AIAD stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. AiAdvertising has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

About AiAdvertising

Aiadvertising Inc provides digital advertising solutions worldwide. Its flagship solution SWARM, an audience intelligence solution offers products, such as BUZZ, a behavior based market research solution; THE SWARM, an intelligent audience building solution; HIVE, a redefined geographic targeting solution; and HONEY, a reporting and visualization tool.

