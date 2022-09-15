AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Update

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
AIkido Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AIKI opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. AIkido Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $16.58.
Insider Transactions at AIkido Pharma
In related news, CEO Anthony Hayes purchased 38,208 shares of AIkido Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $241,856.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,677.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AIkido Pharma news, CEO Anthony Hayes bought 38,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $241,856.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Soo Yu bought 44,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $284,185.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,825.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
AIkido Pharma Company Profile
AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

