AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Update

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the August 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AIkido Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIKI opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. AIkido Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $16.58.

Insider Transactions at AIkido Pharma

In related news, CEO Anthony Hayes purchased 38,208 shares of AIkido Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $241,856.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,677.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AIkido Pharma news, CEO Anthony Hayes bought 38,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $241,856.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Soo Yu bought 44,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $284,185.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,825.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AIkido Pharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIKI Get Rating ) by 247.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,284 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of AIkido Pharma worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

