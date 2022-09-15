Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 208,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

AFLYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Air France-KLM from €3.10 ($3.16) to €1.10 ($1.12) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air France-KLM from €1.50 ($1.53) to €1.85 ($1.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Air France-KLM from €1.90 ($1.94) to €1.85 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air France-KLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Air France-KLM stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.5641 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 49.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

