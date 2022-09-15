Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Decreased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock opened at $255.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

