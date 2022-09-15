Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Air T Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AIRTP opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.85. Air T has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

Air T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.31%.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

