Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,000 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the August 15th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akanda

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akanda stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Akanda alerts:

Akanda Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAN opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Akanda has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.88.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.