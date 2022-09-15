Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the August 15th total of 52,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of AKTX opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 91,059 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
