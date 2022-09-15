Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Akero Therapeutics traded as high as $31.71 and last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 601999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

