AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AKITA Drilling Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AKTAF opened at $1.16 on Thursday. AKITA Drilling has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. is an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns.

