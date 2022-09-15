Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,200 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the August 15th total of 660,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,252.0 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ALFVF opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

