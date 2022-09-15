Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Up 305.0% in August

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,826,000 shares, an increase of 305.0% from the August 15th total of 450,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,260.0 days.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of ALFFF opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $0.85.

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemicals and synthetic fibers, refrigerated foods, telecommunications, and natural gas and hydrocarbons businesses. It operates in five segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephtalate, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, and caprolactam.

