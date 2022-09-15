Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Update

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 77.5% from the August 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Allarity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Allarity Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Allarity Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. 2.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Performance

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ALLR opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Allarity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76.

(Get Rating)

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allarity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allarity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.