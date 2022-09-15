Allied Minds plc (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) Short Interest Update

Allied Minds plc (OTCMKTS:ALLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,032,200 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the August 15th total of 2,128,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 245.8 days.
Allied Minds Price Performance
Shares of ALLWF stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Allied Minds has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.
Allied Minds Company Profile
