Allied Minds plc (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) Short Interest Update

Allied Minds plc (OTCMKTS:ALLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,032,200 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the August 15th total of 2,128,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 245.8 days.

Shares of ALLWF stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Allied Minds has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

