Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.13

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.13 and traded as low as C$18.37. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$18.45, with a volume of 73,931 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALS shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19. The company has a market cap of C$879.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.13.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$28.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

