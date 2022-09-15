Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance
ALVOF opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53.
About Alvopetro Energy
