Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 425.0% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

ALVOF opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

