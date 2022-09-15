Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 112.9% from the August 15th total of 624,800 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 355,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance

ALZN stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Alzamend Neuro has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alzamend Neuro news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,002,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,702,586.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 104,900 shares of company stock worth $101,916 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

