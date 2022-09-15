Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 112.9% from the August 15th total of 624,800 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 355,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance
ALZN stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Alzamend Neuro has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alzamend Neuro news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,002,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,702,586.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 104,900 shares of company stock worth $101,916 in the last three months.
Alzamend Neuro Company Profile
Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.
