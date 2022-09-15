American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,119,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,107 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $610,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in American Electric Power by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.1 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $103.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile



American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

