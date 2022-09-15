American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $2.70 on Thursday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AHOTF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.