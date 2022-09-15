American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Lowered by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $251.82 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $298.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

