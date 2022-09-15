AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in AMETEK by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AME. Loop Capital dropped their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

AME stock opened at $123.06 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

