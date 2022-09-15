Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,687,200 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the August 15th total of 1,032,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,872.0 days.

AMFPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Amplifon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of AMFPF opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Amplifon has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents.

