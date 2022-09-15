Analyzing Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) & American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) and American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.8% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines 16.90% 12.00% 10.49% American Lithium N/A -16.39% -16.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and American Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and American Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $11.23 million 5.74 -$2.06 million $0.06 9.15 American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -16.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avino Silver & Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats American Lithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

