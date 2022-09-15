Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL) Short Interest Down 44.1% in August

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 144,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 74,990 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 690,049 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,901,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADAL opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

About Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

