AppHarvest (APPH) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AppHarvest to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

AppHarvest has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest’s rivals have a beta of -28.78, indicating that their average stock price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16% AppHarvest Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million -$166.19 million -1.51 AppHarvest Competitors $1.63 billion $92.76 million 1.39

This table compares AppHarvest and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AppHarvest’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest. AppHarvest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AppHarvest and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppHarvest Competitors 36 127 422 23 2.71

AppHarvest currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 133.74%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 83.59%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.3% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AppHarvest rivals beat AppHarvest on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

