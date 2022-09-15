Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 516,433 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,877 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.7% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $90,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 49.0% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $7,794,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.52.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.27. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.