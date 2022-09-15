AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up to $28.51

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.51, but opened at $29.50. AppLovin shares last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 16,799 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.34.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $914,943,000. NetEase Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,999,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AppLovin by 499.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,435 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,208,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

