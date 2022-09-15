AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Shares Gap Up to $28.51

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.51, but opened at $29.50. AppLovin shares last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 16,799 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on AppLovin from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.
AppLovin Stock Down 5.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.34.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $914,943,000. NetEase Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,999,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AppLovin by 499.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,435 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,208,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
