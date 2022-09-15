Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACHR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Archer Aviation Trading Up 0.6 %

Archer Aviation stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.31 and a quick ratio of 15.31. Archer Aviation has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Archer Aviation news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,016,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,947,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,593 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Greycroft LP bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,853,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.