Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATZ. TD Securities raised their price objective on Aritzia from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.14.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$48.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$31.67 and a 1-year high of C$60.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$41.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.62.

Insider Activity

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$407.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aritzia will post 2.0199999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.88, for a total value of C$897,512.00.

About Aritzia

(Get Rating)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.