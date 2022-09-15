Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.45.

AANNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Aroundtown from €7.60 ($7.76) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aroundtown from €4.50 ($4.59) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Aroundtown Price Performance

AANNF stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

