Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Down 7.8%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.12. 3,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 103,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
Arqit Quantum Trading Up 2.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum
About Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arqit Quantum (ARQQ)
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.