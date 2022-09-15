Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Down 7.8%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.12. 3,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 103,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

About Arqit Quantum

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arqit Quantum by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 35,329 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

