Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Down 6.8%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) shares were down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 43,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,195,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrival by 19.2% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Arrival during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Arrival during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Arrival during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Arrival by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

