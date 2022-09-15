Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.63

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.63 and traded as high as $32.70. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 25,449 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $523.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $36.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 60,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

