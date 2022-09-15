Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 565,000 shares, an increase of 431.5% from the August 15th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,204,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Price Performance

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It also develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

