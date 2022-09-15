Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Up 0.9 %

Asahi Kasei stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Asahi Kasei has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.11.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asahi Kasei will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

