ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,260 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASOMY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,098.89.

ASOS Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ASOS has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $46.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

