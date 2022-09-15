ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Cut to GBX 730 by Analysts at Barclays

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 920 ($11.12) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASOMY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ASOS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASOS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,098.89.

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. ASOS has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

