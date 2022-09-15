Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,275.00.

ASBFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Investec downgraded shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Associated British Foods Price Performance

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $29.75.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

