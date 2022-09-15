Astral Foods (OTC:ALFDF) Downgraded by Investec

Investec downgraded shares of Astral Foods (OTC:ALFDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Astral Foods Stock Performance
ALFDF opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32. Astral Foods has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.
About Astral Foods
