AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a £125 ($151.04) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($151.04) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 5th. UBS Group set a £101 ($122.04) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £120 ($145.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £107.38 ($129.74).

LON:AZN opened at £101.90 ($123.13) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £108.90 and its 200 day moving average price is £104.06. The company has a market capitalization of £157.89 billion and a PE ratio of -173.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 8,029 ($97.02) and a 52-week high of £115.40 ($139.44).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

